Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Somalia: February 2019

Download logo

Mr Ben Fender OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia in succession to Mr David Concar, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Fender will take up his appointment in February 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Benjamin James Fender

2016 to 2019 FCO, Head, Security Policy Department 2015 to 2016 Tehran, Chargé then Deputy Head of Mission 2015 FCO, Deputy Head, Iran Department 2014 to 2015 Freetown, Deputy Head, UK Ebola Response 2012 to 2014 Kabul, Counsellor (Political) 2008 to 2011 Paris, First Secretary (Political/Military) 2007 to 2008 Seconded to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2003 to 2007 FCO, Head, Iran team 1999 to 2003 Beijing, Second then First Secretary (Political) 1997 to 1999 FCO, Language training (Chinese) 1996 to 1997 FCO, Desk Officer for Palestine, Arab/Israel team Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office.