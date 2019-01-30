Collected Department Releases: Joint Communique on the U.S.-Algeria Strategic Dialogue

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The United States and Algeria convened the fourth session of the Strategic Dialogue on January 29, 2019, with Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdelkader Messahel chairing their respective delegations. Secretary Pompeo and Minister Messahel reviewed the close and productive partnership between the United States and Algeria and discussed areas for future U.S.-Algerian cooperation.

The two governments agreed to sustain cooperation to advance shared interests in regional stability and a defeat of terrorist groups including AQIM and ISIS. Both sides emphasized their strong support for increased business-to-business engagement, free, fair and reciprocal trade, and a closer economic partnership. The governments also reviewed cultural and educational programs between the two countries and agreed to intensify joint work to promote educational exchange and protect cultural heritage.

Foreign Minister Messahel and Secretary of State Pompeo emphasized their commitment to a long-standing relationship between the United States and Algeria. The United States and Algeria anticipate continuing consultations on the topics reviewed at the Strategic Dialogue.

