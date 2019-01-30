Nomination for 2019 Rwanda Woman of Courage Award

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce that nominations are now being accepted for the 2019 Rwanda Woman of Courage Award. This annual award recognizes women from around the country who have demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment in Rwanda.

The first U.S. Embassy Rwanda Woman of Courage Award was launched in 2015. The Woman of Courage Award honors women who are making history in Rwanda through their work to better their societies, to fight discrimination or strife, and to help resolve conflicts. Eligible candidates are women working in the political, human rights, economic, social, judicial, health, educational, press/media, peace and national reconciliation, and scientific and technological arenas.

To nominate your candidate, please complete the following form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/17P7dk7QyGqtrrt9YaX1B0R9fUgB5k873RVr_9vHXQgw/edit, highlighting the woman you personally know and explaining why you believe your nominee deserves to be recognized as a Rwandan Woman of Courage. Selected nominees will be recognized at a special ceremony during Women’s History Month.

The deadline for nominations to be submitted is Friday, February 18, 2019 at 17:00.

For more information, please feel free to contact [email protected]

