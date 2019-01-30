Presentation of the 2019 African Economic Outlook

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The African development Bank (AfDB.org) will on Friday, 8 February 2019 present the 2019 edition of its flagship African Economic Outlook (AEO) report, on the sidelines of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

The annual AEO highlights economic prospects and projections for the entire continent and for each of the 54 countries.

The 2019 AEO aligns with the mission of the African Union to “promote sustainable development at the economic, social and cultural levels as well as the integration of African economies.”

Friday 8 February, 2019

AU Headquarters

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

