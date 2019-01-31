Ambassador Bodde’s Meeting in Libya

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

On January 30, Ambassador Peter Bodde led an official delegation to Misrata for a meeting with the Minister of Interior Fathi Bashaga, Central Military Zone Commander Major-General Mohammad Haddad, and other military officials. Discussions focused on efforts to ensure that Libya’s security institutions are fully capable of providing security to the Libyan people. In the meeting, Ambassador Bodde reiterated that the United States remains committed to a stable, unified Libya able to counter terrorism and deliver security and prosperity for all Libyans.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Libya.