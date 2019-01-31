fairtrade launches agrofood Algeria 2019 at the brand-new Centre International de Conférences (CIC) in Algiers

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

With agrofood Algeria 2019, the German trade show specialists fairtrade (fairtrade-messe.de) and their German-Algerian team announce a new important trade show for Algeria and invite all interested parties from the world over to participate. Jointly developed with institutional partners and governmental bodies, agrofood Algeria reflects relevant priorities in key Algerian development policies, including the Five-Year Plan 2015-2020 and related sectoral plans. The event is to be held on 25 to 27 November 2019 at the brand-new Centre International de Conférences d‘Alger Abdelatif Rahal CIC in Algiers. (https://bit.ly/2G0saIz)

agrofood Algeria: Where Algeria‘s food & beverage professionals meet the world

agrofood Algeria consists of four sub-events: food + bev tec Algeria (https://bit.ly/2G1Bk7A), bakery + confectionery Algeria (https://bit.ly/2sZPptM), food ingredients Algeria (https://bit.ly/2RuMa7I) and food + hospitality Algeria (https://bit.ly/2HH3NkN). Held under the motto: agrofood Algeria – Where Algeria‘s food & beverage professionals meet the world, the show wants to play its part in

increasing sustainable food and beverage production with a focus on the presentation of innovative techniques, recipes and ingredients for processing and packaging

increasing self-sufficiency with safe and high-quality food products

presenting of gastronomic concepts tailored to the constantly growing Algerian market

Three key figures to characterize the Algerian agrofood market

€480 million – Algeria is Africa’s and the Middle East’s largest importer of food & beverage technology, according to figures compiled by the German Engineering Federation VDMA – read more (https://bit.ly/2G1Bk7A)

US$9.317 billion – Algeria remains Africa‘s second largest food importer (WTO) – read more (https://bit.ly/2HH3NkN)

US$8.995 billion – The value of Algeria’s food & beverage production (FAOSTAT for 2016)

agrofood Algeria benefits from …

… fairtrade’s 20 years of experience in the Algerian market:

fairtrade has been organising international trade fairs in Algeria since the year 2000. This makes the company one of the most experienced organizers of professional trade shows on the Algerian market.

See plast alger (https://bit.ly/2DMGhis) & printpack alger (https://bit.ly/2Sl6pJa) featuring 261 exhibitors from 24 countries (https://bit.ly/2Rr0IoF) discussing business with 5,003 professional visitors from 29 countries in 2018.

… a huge customer base and fairtrade’s experience with agrofood Algeria’s successful sister events:

iran agrofood (https://bit.ly/2S0zLgV), which fairtrade has been organising for 25 years, most recently in July 2018 with 1,225 exhibitors from 29 countries (https://bit.ly/2HISXLr) and more than 40,000 visitors

agrofood Nigeria (https://bit.ly/2Gbu1K6)

agrofood Ethiopia (https://bit.ly/2CXWRdG)

agrofood West Africa Accra (https://bit.ly/2Ru2ghL) & agrofood West Africa Abidjan (https://bit.ly/2WFxAxY)

iraq agrofood (https://bit.ly/2WrZ0Y1)

Algeria – The economic powerhouse

Algeria is the largest country in Africa and the most populous in the Maghreb region. With a GDP of US$ 188 billion in 2018 and estimated foreign exchange reserves (without gold) of US$ 85 billion at the end of 2018, Algeria is the economic powerhouse on the African continent – read more (https://bit.ly/2DLT4l2)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fairtrade Messe und Ausstellungs GmbH & Co. KG.

Website: www.agrofood-algeria.com Pictures (https://bit.ly/2Wu03Xk) in high resolution can be requested by email ([email protected]).

Media Contact: Contact for press and media: fairtrade Messe GmbH & Co. KG Ms Nadine Wagner Public Relations Kurfürsten-Anlage 36 D-69115 Heidelberg Tel +49 / 62 21 / 45 65 22 Fax +49 / 62 21 / 45 65 25 Email: [email protected] Website: www.fairtrade-messe.de

Contact for exhibitors: fairtrade Messe GmbH & Co. KG Mr Paul März Managing Director Kurfürsten-Anlage 36 D-69115 Heidelberg Tel +49 / 62 21 / 45 65 13 Fax +49 / 62 21 / 45 65 25 Email: [email protected] Website: www.fairtrade-messe.de

Contact in Algeria: Ms Sihem Abzar Tel.: +213 661 695 543 Email: [email protected]

fairtrade – Valuable business contacts: fairtrade (fairtrade-messe.de) was founded by Martin März in 1991. Since long, fairtrade ranks among the leading organisers of professional international trade fairs in emerging markets, especially in North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Managed by its shareholder and his son Paul März and committed to the values of a family business and the team spirit, fairtrade maintains a powerful network of partnerships throughout the world. fairtrade organizes shows in the sectors Agrofood, CIT Solutions, Energy, Industry and PlastPrintPack and strives for a high level of customer satisfaction. By means of innovative products and excellent service fairtrade organizes professional platforms for valuable business contacts between exhibitors and visitors. fairtrade is a member of UFI The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry and AAXO The Association of African Exhibition Organisers. Our management is ISO 9001:2015 certified.