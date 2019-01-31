National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 25th

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (''NESR'') (NASDAQ: NESR) (NASDAQ: NESRW) (www.NESR.com), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa (''MENA'') region, today announced that it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Monday, February 25, 2019. A conference call is scheduled for 9:00 AM ET on February 25, 2019.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the call are encouraged to participate by dialing into the toll-free line at 1-877-407-0312 or the international line at 1-201-389-0899. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available in the investors section of www.NESR.com. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event in the investors section of the Company's website.

For inquiries regarding NESR, please contact: Dhiraj Dudeja NESR Corp. 832-925-3777 [email protected] or Josh Littman or Steve Calk Alpha IR Group 312-445-2870 [email protected]

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Founded in 2017, NESR (www.NESR.com) is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services.

