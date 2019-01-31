UN Security Council Press Statement on Western Sahara

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The members of the Security Council expressed their full support for the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Western Sahara, former President Horst Köhler of Germany. The members of the Security Council welcomed the Personal Envoy’s briefing and stand ready to continue to support the Personal Envoy in the fulfillment of his mandate.

In line with resolution 2440 (2018), the members of the Security Council welcomed the ‎participation of Morocco, the Frente Polisario, Algeria, and Mauritania in an initial roundtable discussion on December 5-6, 2018, noted their commitment to participate in a second roundtable discussion in the first quarter of 2019, and voiced support for their ongoing and constructive engagement with the Personal Envoy.‎

