Commencement of negotiations for the tax convention with the Kingdom of Morocco

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Government of Japan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco will commence negotiations for the tax convention between the two countries.

The first round of negotiations will take place from February 4, 2019 in Tokyo.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.