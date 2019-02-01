U.S. Embassy Opens National Innovation Competition in Addis Ababa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The U.S. Embassy and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are sponsoring the second SolveIT! nationwide innovation competition for Ethiopian youths to develop tech-based solutions to address community challenges on Friday, February 1, 2019.

SolveIT! is part of the U.S. Embassy’s ongoing efforts to invest in Ethiopians, providing opportunities, training and experiences in education, health, human rights, economic development, humanitarian assistance, and peace and security. The program is collaboration among the U.S. Embassy, JICA, and iCog Labs.

Representatives from the U.S Embassy, JICA, iCog Labs and Ministry of Innovation and Technology will be speaking and answering questions about the project.

You are cordially invited to cover the Addis Ababa launch event:

Venue: Ministry of Innovation and Technology (MoIT) (former Ministry of Science and Technology)

Date and Time: Friday, February 1, 2019; 2:00pm

Please RSVP to Zelalem Befekadu (0911-509-522) Yohannes Gezahegn (0911-512-227)

