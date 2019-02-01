UAE Ambassador launches ‘Pulses’ to treat children with heart ailments in Morocco

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ali Salem Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Morocco, yesterday launched “Pulses”, an initiative in Marrakech city to treat children with heart ailments.

This campaign, which was announced at a press conference, is aimed at examining 300 children with congenital heart deformities and performing more than 80 surgeries on poor patients, in the hospital.

Al Kaabi praised the initiative being implemented on behalf of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, to reduce the suffering of heart patients.

He stated that the humanitarian and charitable activities of the establishment and its medical campaign in Morocco reflect the strength and depth of relations between the two countries and confirm the importance of the cooperation implemented on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Kaabi said that the UAE will always support Morocco in all its humanitarian, development and medical needs in line with the aspirations of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

Dr. Obaid Al Jassem, Head of the Emirati medical team, said that the initiative was launched in the UAE in 2007 and then in other countries in 2012. It is aimed at not only providing medical support to children with congenital heart deformities but also financially supporting their families, in line with the strategy of the WHO, World Heart Federation and the UAE Government.

Since the launch of “Pulses”, 37 such campaigns have been initiated inside the UAE and outside in countries such as Sudan, Egypt, Mauritania, Tajikistan, India and Ethiopia, and more than 5,000 children have been examined with 1,047 having received treatment.

The campaign is being implemented by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in cooperation with the Department of Health in Dubai and the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery in Al-Razi hospital of the hospital “Mohammed VI”.

The launch of the initiative was attended by numerous officials from both sides.

