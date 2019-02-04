African Development Bank to present 2019 African Economic Outlook at 32nd AU Summit

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

From: 8/02/2019

To: 8/02/2019

Location: Medium Conference Hall, AU Headquarters, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) will present the 2019 edition of its flagship African Economic Outlook (AEO) (https://bit.ly/2Djcpf8) report on the sidelines of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Friday, 8 February, 2019, from 8.30 -12 noon.

The theme for this year’s African Economic Outlook (https://bit.ly/2Djcpf8) is “Integration for Africa’s Economic Prosperity.” The annual report highlights economic prospects and projections for the continent as a whole and for each of the 54 countries. It offers short- and medium-term forecasts on the main socio-economic factors, while at the same time examining the challenges and progress.

The report is the result of the work and analysis of the Bank's economic experts. It is a tool for policymakers, academics, investors, development and financial industry professionals and the press and is widely used to inform policy dialogue and enhance operational efficiency of institutions.

The presentation of the AEO (https://bit.ly/2Djcpf8) to development experts, business and political leaders, media and policy makers follows its official launch at the Bank’s Headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire on 17 January, 2019. The Addis Ababa presentation will be one of the key side events of the African Union conference.

The African Economic Outlook 2019 is available in English, French and Portuguese.

Hashtag: #2019AEO

