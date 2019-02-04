Homeboyz Book Quins in the #EnterpriseCup Pre-Quarters as KCB and Kabras set up a #MwambaCup Quarterfinals Date

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The 2019 #EnterpriseCup Preliminary round had three out of eight matches actually kick off in their various venues. At the RFUEA Grounds, hosts Kenya Harlequin scored 80 points against the opponents Ngong Warriors while only conceding three. At the Madaraka Grounds, Strathmore Leos secured their spot in the Pre-quarters as they beat the JKUAT Cougars 59-15 while Mombasa Sports Club hosted what turned out to be one hotly contested match between the Regional Logistics Mombasa RFC and Moi University.

At the breather, Mombasa were trailing Moi 13 points to 19 but a converted try in the second half awarded the hosts the much needed win. Kisumu, Menengai Oilers, Mean Machine, Kisii RFC and Western Bulls all benefited from their walkovers booking themselves slots in the pre-quarters round come 9th March.

Collated #Enterprisecup FT scores (2nd February) Quins 80 – Ngong 3 Kisumu 24 – SC Pirates 0 Mombasa 20 – Moi Uni 19 Oilers 24 – Monks 0 Strathmore 59 – JKUAT 15 Machine 24 – MMUST 0 Kisii 24 – UoE 0 Western Bulls 24 – Egerton 0

The top eight #EnterpriseCup Clubs had a bye this weekend and will dive into this action on the 9th of March in the Pre-quarters. The pairings are as below:

Homeboyz vs Quins Blakblad vs Kisumu Kabras vs Mombasa Nondies vs Oilers Mwamba vs Machine Impala vs Strathmore KCB vs Kisii Nakuru vs Western Bulls

In the Mwamba Cup Pre-quarters round, the 2018 finalists KCB registered the highest score of the day hammering the Technical University of Kenya 104-0 at the Lions Den, Ruaraka In Kakamega, the Administration Police were recipients of a 3-82 loss in the hands of Kabras. Stanbic Mwamba II also seemed to have a smooth sailing towards the quarterfinals as they saw off the Dagoretti Bulldogs 72-0 at the Railway Club. At the RFUEA Grounds, Kenya Harlequin II registered 43 points to their name while their visitors Stingers scored 14 points, bowing out of the competition.

Defending Champions Strathmore Leos beat KCA 17-5 to proceed to the quarterfinals, Resolution Impala Saracens II shut Nondies II out of the Mwamba Cup quarters beating them 37-10 at the Impala Club while Menengai Cream Homeboyz II benefit from a walk over as Makueni failed to honour the fixture.

Collated #MwambaCup FT scores(2nd Feb) Strathmore 17 – KCA 5 Quins 43 – Stingers 14 Nakuru 24 – Shamas 0 Mwamba 72 – Dagoretti Bulldogs 0 KCB 104 – TUK 0 Kabras 82 – Administration Police 3 Homeboyz 24 – Makueni 0 Impala 37 – Nondies 10

Mwamba Cup quarterfinal pairings on the 9th of March are as below :

KCB II vs Kabras II Homeboyz II vs Impala II Strathmore II vs Quins II Nakuru II vs Mwamba II

