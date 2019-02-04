“She leads” in the British Embassy in Cairo

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The five embassies launched the Young Women Leadership Programme “She Leads” to conclude Gender January – a month dedicated to promoting gender equality and celebrating successful women. The attendees were welcomed by the British Ambassador to Egypt.

The 10-month programme will train and mentor 26 Egyptian female students in their final two years at the Faculty of Economics and Political Science at Cairo University.

The young women leaders will attend training sessions and workshops on leadership development topics, hosted by a range of Embassies in Cairo. Each student will be matched with a mentor to provide support and guidance over the programme period. The programme will focus on building skills in effective communication, critical thinking, self-awareness, and peer mentoring, and will help them identify their own leadership style and goals.

British Ambassador Sir Geoffrey Adams said:

“I am delighted that we are concluding Gender January with the launch of today’s leadership programme. We are hoping this initiative will be a gateway for this group of inspiring young women to become future leaders, ambassadors, parliamentarians, politicians, and part of Egypt’s success story.”

