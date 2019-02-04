UK – UNICEF Partnership to support Education Reform in Egypt

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In an official ceremony on Sunday, February 4, the Egyptian Minister of Education and Technical Education, Professor Dr. Tarek Shawky; the British Ambassador to Egypt, Sir Geoffrey Adams; and UNICEF Representative in Egypt, Bruno Maes, launched a three-year project agreement titled “Integrated Education Services for Vulnerable and Marginalised Children in Egypt”. The UK Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCO) have allocated a total of 276 million Egyptian Pounds to the project, of which the objective is largely to contribute to the current educational reform process and improving the quality of educational services in Egypt.

“This project comes as a timely support to the Ministry’s commitment to the transformation of the Egyptian Education system: Education 2.0,” said Dr. Tarek Shawky, Minister of Education and Technical Education, and added; “Introducing new curricula, and adapting teaching tools, methods, school physical environments and assessment criteria to match it, are essential and challenging processes that aim to positively change the face of education in Egypt and the learning experiences of our students.”

The new education system has just been introduced in the current school-year 2018/2019 and will gradually replace the current system. By 2030 ‘Education 2.0’ will be the only operating national education system from pre-primary education up to secondary education.

British Ambassador to Egypt Sir Geoffrey Adams said: “Today, we launch an investment in Egyptian students and their future. The United Kingdom has long been a partner for Egypt in this field and now we are delivering on our promise to extend our partnership by supporting the government in reforming its education system. With this agreement, Egyptian students will be equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.”

The new project will contribute to shaping policies related to the Education 2.0 transformation, and will provide focused support in selected schools in the form of improving physical environments, training school teachers and supervisors to advance the quality of education service delivery.

“Education 2.0 is a priority and process of upmost importance for Egypt, and UNICEF will spare no effort to support the Ministry of Education and Technical Education in achieving the goal of educational quality and equity for every child,” stated Bruno Maes, UNICEF Representative in Egypt, “With the support of the FCO, we focus in this project on cultivating what schools can provide, which- in addition to teaching- includes extracurricular activities and the engagement of parents and communities with their local education systems.”

Over three years, the project will reach out to more than 80,000 students in vulnerable areas through directing specific technical support to 550 primary schools, 12,000 teachers, 3,000 supervisors and school principals.

