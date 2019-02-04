Zambia Rugby Announces Final Trials For u18 And u20 Teams

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

“We wish to announce that the anxiety being experienced by the young rugby players in Zambia will be put to rest this weekend 9th February, 2019 as they participate in their final selection game(s) in Kabwe, Central Province”. This has been reviewed by Get Into Rugby Zambia Project Manager Tom Chaloba.

“The Union has since written to all Clubs, Learning Institutions and Community Teams whose players made the initial list to permit them travel to Kabwe and compete for positions in the final u18 & u20 teams set to travel to Namibia and Uganda respectively.

We are making arrangements to ferry the players to the venue and back, we knew that 2019 was going to be a busy year for us so we prepared ourselves adequately. You are aware that many other Local and International tournaments are still in the pipeline and we don't want to be caught napping.

“The games in Kabwe dubbed “Midlands vs Copperbelt” will help the selection committee make the decision on who gets a slot in the final teams. Kick off is at 9 am and we expect to finalize everything by 2 pm so as to allow ample time to those travelling back to different locations”. He concluded.

