World Bank President said to be David Malpass, today’s announcement will be made at State of the Union by President Donald Trump

He has long been an advocate of pro-growth policies.

In this new role, he will work towards broadly shared growth in the countries that need it most. His focus is on building and expanding a robust middle class in the emerging economies, having been an advocate of female entrepreneurs in leadership role, he is a promoter of the first round of funding of the Women Entrepreneur’s Finance Initiative, WeFi.

Encouraging developing nations to adopt best practices for achieving private sector-led growth is on his priority list: included are competitive tax systems, stable currencies, and setting the enabling environments conducive to innovation and investment

This role takes over Jim Yong Kim who resigned on February 1st 2019. In addition to his responsibilities at World Bank, he oversees Treasury’s engagement in the G7, G20, OECD, Paris Club, and various bilateral economic dialogues. David Malpas’ past work includes improving multilateral institutions, such as the World Bank, during his service in the Reagan Administration. He continues to advocate for high-quality World Bank operations that adhere to environmental and social safeguards.

As we brace for the on-coming global crisis and geopolitical negotiations, it seems an opportune time to instill someone with 30 years as an expert on global economics.

He will focus on bringing economic growth to and lifting up the standard of living in lower-income countries. He will do this by:

Measuring success by improvements in median income and better defining the path to graduation Fostering debt transparency to develop sustainable and growth-oriented borrowing Encouraging developing nations to adopt best practices for achieving private sector-led growth, including competitive tax systems, stable currencies, and setting the enabling environments conducive to innovation and investment