World Bank President said to be David Malpass

Malpass, a long-time advocate of pro-growth policies is expected to push for an expanded middle class in emerging economies. He is an advocate of female entrepreneurs in leadership roles, is a promoter of the first round of funding of the Women Entrepreneur’s Finance Initiative, WeFi. Encouraging developing nations to adopt best practices for achieving private sector-led growth has been one of his main priorities: including competitive tax systems, stable currencies, and creating an enabling environment conducive to innovation and investment. If elected, Malpass will succeed Jim Yong Kim who resigned on February 1st 2019. In addition to his responsibilities at the World Bank, he would oversee Treasury’s engagement in the G7, G20, OECD, Paris Club, and various bilateral economic dialogues. David Malpas’ past work includes improving multilateral institutions, including the World Bank, during his service in the Reagan Administration. He continues to advocate for high-quality World Bank operations that adhere to environmental and social safeguards. Malpass is expected to focus on bringing economic growth to lower-income countries, and improving standards of living; measuring success in improved median income countries; better defining paths to graduation; and promoting debt transparency to develop sustainable and growth-oriented borrowing.

