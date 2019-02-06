Focus on Agent Networks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for better financial, economic, and social inclusion

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The level of financial inclusion in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the DRC) stands at 26%. This presents a great opportunity for agent networks for digital financial services in the country to accelerate the access of low and middle-income populations to quality financial services.

Despite the presence of several digital financial service providers in the market, both the access and use of these services remains weak. This makes it all the more critical to improve the management of agent networks. According to the World Bank statistics, mobile money accounts have increased from 9.2% in 2014 to 16.1% in 2017 (https://bit.ly/2v04gWJ).

In the DRC, the use of informal financial services remains strongly anchored among the population. In this context, a careful selection of agents appears to be a good alternative at a lower cost to the provision of financial services. Well-trained, they will be the ideal channels for financial inclusion to become a reality.

The ELAN DRC program and the Fund for Financial Inclusion in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FPM) commissioned MSC to conduct a short-term study on the internal opportunities and constraints