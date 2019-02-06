StepForSafety, a public walk organized in support of families forced to flee their homes

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The LuQuLuQu campaign, an initiative of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is organising a public walk in solidarity with families forced to flee their homes across Africa. The #StepForSafety walk will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens. Africa hosts the highest number of forcibly displaced persons – over 24 million. In raising awareness of the plight of refugees, #StepForSafety draws attention to the perilous journeys refugees have taken to find safety. Participants will have the choice of three routes which they can walk, run or jog – including a stroller friendly option. Following the walk, attendees will have an opportunity to walk the steps of a person forced to flee in an experiential simulation of a UNHCR reception centre, refugee registration process, distribution on non-food items and refugee shelter, all designed to build first-hand knowledge of the refugee experience. There will also be a market with a variety of food, arts and craft stalls as well as post-walk performances and appearances from ANATII, Tresor Riziki, Ma Nala, Ayanda Makayi, Ancillar Mangena; Edith Venter; UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Leanne Manas and many more. #StepForSafety is proudly supported by Old Mutual, Click Media, Exclusive Books, Rakoma Travel, Planet Fitness, Maverick & Jane, and Cushman & Wakefield Excellerate.

