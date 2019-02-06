UN launches plan to address humanitarian needs in Libya in 2019

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Seven years after the revolution, hundreds of thousands of people across Libya, live in dire conditions. In a bid to respond to the urgent humanitarian needs for 552,000 most vulnerable people living in Libya, the United Nations together with the Government of National Accord today launched the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP2019), seeking US$202 million, to continue providing health support, protection, water, and shelter.

The UN Humanitarian/Resident Coordinator for Libya, Ms. Maria Ribeiro and H.E Dr Milad Al Taher, Minister of Local Governance, launched the HRP2019 in the Libyan capital, Tripoli. H.E. Fayez al-Sarraj, President of the Presidency Council, and Dr. Ghassan Salame, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) participated in the event.

“Years of instability and insecurity have taken a toll on the wellbeing of many children, women and men in Libya. Each passing year, people struggle to withstand the impact of a crisis that has destabilized the country, put them in harm’s way, and ravaged the economy.” said Ms. Ribeiro. “Many thousands of families are unable to afford food, water and basic household items, and forced to take desperate measures just to get through these difficult times.”

The Plan reveals that an estimated 823,000 people, including 248,000 children, are in need of some form of a humanitarian assistance in Libya, and that half of them are Libyan citizens. Conflict-affected refugees and migrants in or transiting through the country make up the other half.

Hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants face grave human rights violations and abuse in the absence of rule of law. Most of the refugees and migrants are young people from sub-Saharan Africa seeking opportunities to work and a better life.

“Respect for human rights is the key to moving forward towards stability in Libya. With stability there can be meaningful development,” said Ms Ribeiro. “Although humanitarian action is not the solution to the Libyan crisis, it remains crucial for the stability of Libya and paving the way for a lasting solution and is critical to allow hundreds of thousands in need to live in dignity and respect, hoping for a better future for them and their children”

In the past four years, the UN and its partners have made important progress by increasing humanitarian access, building stronger partnerships with national and local organizations and municipalities.

Last year, the UN and its partners received some US$81 million, which enabled them to provide humanitarian assistance to 320,000 of the most vulnerable people including 187,000 internally displaced people.

“The Humanitarian Response Plan is considered one of the most important plans for Libya during the ongoing transition and a key factor for achieving the stability and security in Libya. We greatly value the support provided by all UN organizations without exception, from infrastructure services to better access to health care, education and sanitation facilities,” said the Minister of Local Governance, Dr. Milad Al Taher.

