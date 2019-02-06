US Mission to the African Union (AU)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Corporate Council on Africa and the U.S. Mission to the African Union will host the U.S.-Africa Trade and Investment Forum immediately upon the conclusion of the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa on February 12, 2019. The Forum is a high-level event to support private sector engagement on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and to drive greater U.S.-Africa trade, investment, and business engagement.

This Forum will:

Provide a platform for a public and private sector dialogue among U.S. and African government officials and private sector leaders; Expand partnerships between businesses from the United States and Africa; Create an avenue for U.S. and African businesses to engage on and support the implementation of the AfCFTA; and Explore the future of the U.S.-Africa trade and investment relationship

Invited participants include African heads of state, CEOs and senior executives of key U.S. and African companies, as well as representatives of multinational corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition to U.S. Ambassador to the African Union Mary Beth Leonard, United States participation will include a diverse array of representatives from government agencies including the U.S. Departments of State and Commerce, USAID, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, and the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

The Corporate Council on Africa is the premier U.S. business association solely focused on promoting U.S.-Africa trade, with 25 years of experience in providing insights, connections and access critical to U.S. and African businesses operating on the continent.

The entire proceedings of the U.S.-Africa Trade and Investment Forum are open to the media.

What: U.S. Africa Trade and Investment Forum followed by press conference with U.S. Ambassador to the African Union Mary Beth Leonard and others TBD

When: Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Time: 0800 – 1830

Where: Lalibela Ballroom, Sheraton Addis, Addis Ababa

Members of the media are requested to arrive and finish set-up by 0745. Members of the media who plan to stay for the entire event should contact Mezebebua Taddesse at [email protected] no later than 0900 Thursday, February 7 so that we may make appropriate arrangements.

Due to the ongoing AU Summit and presence of Heads of State, security may be tight at the Sheraton. Please RSVP your attendance to [email protected] by Friday, February 8 at 10:00 AM in order to assure access to the Sheraton.

