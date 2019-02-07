CHANGE OF VENUE: African Union and African Development Bank to co-host launch of African Leaders for Nutrition (ALN) Accountability Scorecard

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

What: African leaders will gather at a side event of the 32nd African Union Summit, to launch the African Leaders for Nutrition (ALN) Continental NutritionAccountability Scorecard

Where: Skylight Hotel, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

When: 12:30-1400, Monday, 11 February 2019

The African Union, His Majesty King Letsie III of the Kingdom of Lesotho, the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), the Global Panel on Agriculture and Food Systems for Nutrition, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other partners, will launch the African Leaders For Nutrition (ALN) Continental Nutrition Accountability Scorecard on Monday 11 February 2019.

The event, under the theme “A Call for Better Advocacy and Accountability for Nutrition Investments,” will be chaired by, His Majesty King Letsie III and African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina.

The Continental Nutrition Accountability Scorecard is the latest tool produced by ALN to raise awareness and reinforce commitments by African governments to end malnutrition and promote healthy children.

This data-based advocacy tool gives an overview of how African leaders are doing on their delivery of the main nutrition indicators. It is expected that the scorecard will increasingly be used to track Africa’s effort to halt malnutrition and its effects.

Media opportunities:

Journalists are invited to cover the launch A press release will be issued following the launch

NB: A shuttle will be organised from AU Headquarters to Sheraton Hotel at 11.30 am for interested journalists

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).Media Contact: African Development Bank Solange Kamuanga-Tossou Media Relations Officer Email : [email protected]

African Union Gamal Eldin Ahmed A. Karrar Sr. Communications Officer African Union Commission Email: [email protected]

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 31 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org