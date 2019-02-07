Focus on Climate Risks and Migration; Appoint Special Envoy for Climate Change and Security, new Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) essay

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ahead of the upcoming African Union (AU) Summit on 10–11 February, researchers at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) (www.SIPRI.org) released a new essay that gives impetus for the AU to refocus on climate-related security risks and build a broad support to appoint a dedicated AU Special Envoy for Climate Change and Security.

Read the SIPRI Essay The need for an African Union Special Envoy for Climate Change and Security (https://bit.ly/2UN8Yl6).

On 10–11 February, the 32nd Summit of Heads of State of the AU will be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with the theme ‘Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa.’ Clearly in 2019, the AU wants to increase attention to the root causes of forced displacement and bolster the capacity of AU Member States to tackle the problem and create sustainable strategies.

As SIPRI researchers point out in a new essay, migration and forced displacement are only symptoms of broader social, political, economic and ecological ‘push’ and ‘pull’ factors. ‘Especially in Africa, climate-related change is one of the most serious push factors’ says Dr. Florian Krampe. He stresses that ‘To address the push from climate impacts, there is a need to not only better comprehend but, to better respond to climate-related security risks.’

The AU is critical in showcasing leadership and developing adequate responses to climate-related security risks. Vane Aminga argues: ‘The responses will require an integrated approach that combines knowledge on climate risks and the social and political realities of the regions.’ As the SIPRI essay shows, despite rhetorical steps and statements—including the proposal of a Special Envoy for Climate and Security in May 2018—the AU lacks a tangible policy framework that lays out specific actions on how to respond to climate security within the its peace and security framework.

Being the most vulnerable continent to climate change—inextricably linked to the continent’s peace and security—Africa is in need of a clear climate security strategy and strategic leadership. Part of this should be the appointment of a Special Envoy to Climate Change and Security which could help widen the understanding of climate-related security risks within the AU. ‘The idea of the Special Envoy is apt and an opportunity to pre-empt migration and forced displacement’ says Krampe. ‘Moreover, will is provide an opportunity to ‘climate-proof’ the AU’s peace and security architecture.’

About the authors: Dr Florian Krampe (https://bit.ly/2WMGIkj) is a Researcher in SIPRI’s Climate Change and Risk Programme, specializing in peace and conflict research, environmental and climate security, and international security.

Vane Aminga (https://bit.ly/2UKgJYY) is a Research Assistant in the Climate Change and Risk Programme at SIPRI.

About the project: SIPRI’s work on climate change and risk provides reliable insights on how climate-related security risks evolve and how they are interlinked and interact with different social, political and economic processes. SIPRI researchers also analyse how different policy organisations are responding to these risks and advise them on conflict-sensitive adaptation and mitigation strategies and international efforts for sustaining peace.

Stockholm International Peace Research Institute: SIPRI (www.SIPRI.org) is an independent international institute dedicated to research into conflict, armaments, arms control and disarmament. Established in 1966, SIPRI provides data, analysis and recommendations, based on open sources, to policymakers, researchers, media and the interested public, and is regularly ranked among the most respected think tanks worldwide.Media filesDownload logo