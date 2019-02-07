New Permanent Representative of Namibia presents credentials

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The new Permanent Representative of Namibia to the United Nations (Vienna), Nada Kruger, presented her credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov.

During her career, Ms. Kruger has served in various capacities, among them:

Deputy Director, Southern Africa, Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (2015-2018); First Secretary, Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva (2014-2015); First Secretary, Embassy in Sweden (2008-2011); Chief Foreign Relations Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2007); First Secretary, Embassy in Austria//Permanent Mission to the UN in Vienna (2000-2005); Foreign Relations Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (1995); Office Manager, University of Namibia (1993-1994); and Research and Publications Officer, Bureau of Research, Academy for Tertiary Education (1987).

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree and a Postgraduate Diploma in Translation and Editing. She speaks English, Afrikaans and French.

