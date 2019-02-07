Press Conference with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, would like to invite the media for a press conference on Friday 8th February to hear from United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Mr. Filippo Grandi, at the conclusion of his four- day visit to Tanzania.

From 5th- 8th February, the High Commissioner will spend time with Congolese and Burundian refugees in Nyarugusu camp in Kasulu District in Kigoma region. He will also meet with the Government of Tanzania to convey UNHCR’s appreciation for their longstanding generosity towards those fleeing conflict and persecution, welcome their commitment to the Global Compact on Refugees, confirm the country’s commitment to refugee protection, and express UNHCR’s support to finding durable solutions for the over 330,000 refugees currently living in Tanzania.

At the press conference journalists will have the opportunity to hear from the High Commissioner, as well as UNHCR’s Regional Bureau Director for Africa, Mr. Raouf Mazou, UNHCR Tanzania Representative Ms. Chansa Kapaya and UNHCR Regional Refugee Coordinator for the Burundi situation, Ms. Catherine Wiesner.

Media materials of the visit including photos and b-roll video will be available from Friday at the following link: https://media.unhcr.org/

Date: 8th February, 2019

Time: 13:15-13:45

Venue: UNHCR Tanzania Representation Office; Plot no. 1658 Rufiji Street, Off Haile Selassie Road, Masaki; P.O. Box 2666; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

