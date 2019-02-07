UN Child Rights Committee issues findings on Bahrain, Belgium, Czechia, Guinea, Italy, Japan, and Syrian Arab Republic

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child has published its findings on the countries it examined during its latest session from January 14 to February 1: Bahrain, Belgium, Czechia, Guinea, Italy, Japan, and Syrian Arab Republic.

The findings contain positive aspects of how the respective States are implementing the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocols, highlight matters of concern and make recommendations.

The findings, officially known as concluding observations, may be found on-line.

The next session of the Committee on the Rights of the Child will be from 13 to 31 May to review the following countries: Botswana, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Malta, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Tonga. More information may be found on the Web page for the session.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).