“We’re going in it to win it” says Charles Cardovillis ahead of the Quins vs Kabras encounter

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Both teams head into this match having won their matches on the 26th of January when Kabras beat Stanbic Mwamba 46-15 in Kakamega while Quins proved to their neighbours that they are indeed the superior team when it comes to the Ngong Road Derby. Quins beat The Resolution Impala Saracens 37-24 at the Impala Grounds.

“It’s a game everyone has been waiting for and I expect it to live to the billing. Both sides have some very good players and I hope they all don’t let the pressure get to them so they can play some good rugby as they demonstrate the skills they have. We are enjoying our form so far, we’ve started 2019 unbeaten and I am happy with the progress made by the boys. It’s no secret that Kabras players are in a very good form, the table speaks for itself. They are the best team in the Country at the moment. I hope the boys come out, play and execute the game plan which we feel will inflict the first defeat on Kabras.” – Charles Cardovillis, Kenya Harlequins Head Coach

The Quins vs Kabras match will be preceded by the Stanbic Mwamba vs Blakblad clash that kicks off at 2:00pm at the RFUEA Grounds. Blakblad lost their Week 8 match 13-24 to Menengai Oilers at the Kenyatta University Grounds. Blakblad currently sits at the tenth position on the log while Mwamba is fifth.

Eleventh placed Strathmore Leos will host the KCB Lions at the Madaraka grounds. The Leos 20-14 win over Menengai Cream Homeboyz RFC saw them retain their position on the log with a total of ten points. The Bankers are second with 35 points, five points behind Kabras and four ahead of Quins. At the University of Nairobi, sixth place Homeboyz will be hosted by the Mean Machine; the two sides coming from week 8 losses to Strathmore Leos and Nondies respectively. Machine are twelfth in the standings with five points.

Nondies and Impala will make the two-hour journey to Nakuru County for their matches against Top Fry Nakuru and Menengai Oilers at the Nakuru Athletics Club and the Nakuru ASK Showgrounds respectively.

View the Standings as at Week 8 here (https://bit.ly/2WQ0rzt)

Kenya Cup Match Day 9 Fixtures Stanbic Mwamba vs Blakblad 2:00pm, RFUEA (Live Broadcast) Kenya Harlequins vs Kabras Sugar RFC 4:00pm, RFUEA (Live Broadcast) Strathmore vs KCB 4:00pm, Madaraka Mean Machine vs Menengai Cream Homeboyz, 4:00pm UON Top Fry Nakuru vs Nondescripts, 4:00pm Nakuru NAC Menengai Oilers vs Resolution Impala, 4:00pm Nakuru ASK ESS Match Day 9 Fixtures Kenya Harlequins II vs Kabras II 12pm, RFUEA Menengai Oilers II vs Resolution Impala II 2pm, Nakuru ASK Showgrounds Stanbic Mwamba II vs Blakblad II 10am, RFUEA Strathmore II vs KCB II 2pm, Strathmore Mean Machine II vs Menengai Cream Homeboyz II, 2pm UON Top Fry Nakuru II vs Nondescripts II 2pm, NAC Nakuru

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media filesDownload logo