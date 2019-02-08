Central African Republic – Appointment of Mankeur Ndiaye as special representative of the UN secretary-general and head of MINUSCA (7 February 2019)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

France welcomes the appointment of Mankeur Ndiaye as special representative of the UN secretary-general and head of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

As head of this peacekeeping operation, Mr. Ndiaye’s primary objective will be to establish the political, security and institutional conditions conducive to the lasting stabilization of the Central African Republic. He will be able to count on France’s full support in the performance of his duties.

We would like to express our special thanks to Mankeur Ndiaye’s predecessor, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, for the outstanding work he carried out in this post for almost three and a half years.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère des Affaires Etrangères de la République Française.