MEDIA ADVISORY: Release of the IMF Departmental Paper on Scaling up Access to Finance for Small and Medium Enterprise in the Middle East and North Africa

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will launch its departmental paper entitled Scaling up Access to Finance for SMEs in MENA in a seminar which will take placeat the American University in Cairo, Tahrir campus. The Event is co-hosted by the American University in Cairo, the Economic Research Forum, and the IMF.

Discussions will focus on how small and medium-sized enterprise financial inclusion is at the core of the economic diversification, growth, and job creation challenges many countries are facing. This is especially pertinent in the MENAP, which lags behind other regions when it comes to SME access to finance. The paper aims to highlight the macroeconomic relevance of this issue and calls for a holistic approach to financial inclusion strategies.

When: February 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: American University in Cairo, Tahrir campus

What: Panel discussion and Q&A

Who:

Opening remarks by Dean Sherif Kamel, AUC School of Business Panel Moderated by Jihad Azour, IMF Director of Middle East and Central Asia Department Presentation by Nicolas Blancher, IMF Advisor

Speakers:

Tarek Amer, Central Bank Governor, Egypt Holger Wiefel, Regional Head for SME F&D, EBRD Ibrahim Al Badawi, Director, ERF Dante Campioni, CEO, Alex Bank Sam Quawasmi, CEO of Eureeca

