The Government of Cabo Verde and the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa will host The Second WHO Africa Health Forum on the theme : Achieving Universal Health Coverage and Health Security in Africa : The Africa We Want to See. The Forum will take place in Praia, Cabo Verde from 26 to 28 March 2019.

The WHO Africa Health Forum organizing team calls on partners to let us know what they have been doing concerning the Call to Action from The First WHO Africa Health Forum – Putting People First : The Road to Universal Health Coverage in Africa.

Why attend

Strategic partnerships, effective engagement and coordinated joint action will ultimately result in properly addressing the urgent and ever–changing health needs of people living on the African continent. The Forum is a unique opportunity to strengthen collaboration between WHO and its stakeholders on the African health agenda. It will facilitate engagement with all partners to kickstart new partnerships for improving the health of Africans across the region.

Who will participate?

As well as the WHO AFRO traditional stakeholders, the Forum will host new regional and global health players. The focus on educating and engaging the youth is of particular importance. Participants will include African leaders, ministers of health and finance, United Nations agencies, intergovernmental agencies, academics, civil society, philanthropic foundations, the private sector and youth organizations.

