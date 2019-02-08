Under Secretary for Political Affairs David M. Hale Travel to West Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale will travel to West Africa from February 10-12, 2019. His visit will aim to strengthen commercial ties, advance peace and security through regional partnerships, promote the potential of Africa’s youth, and convey America’s unwavering commitment to Africa.

While in Cote d’Ivoire from February 10-11, Under Secretary Hale will meet with senior government officials, members of the Ivoirian business community, and civil society organizations to discuss preparations for the 2020 presidential elections and trade and economic engagement.

He will be in Niamey, Niger, February 12 to meet with senior government officials to discuss security in the Sahel, meet with members of the Nigerien private sector, and engage with members of the U.S. government’s premiere exchange program with Africa, the Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI).

