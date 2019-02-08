United Nations Secretary-General appoints Mr. Mankeur Ndiaye of Senegal as Special Representative for the Central African Republic

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Mr. Mankeur Ndiaye of Senegal as his new Special Representative for the Central African Republic (CAR) and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Mr. Ndiaye succeeds Mr. Parfait Onanga-Anyanga of Gabon, who has been leading the Mission since August 2015. The Secretary-General is grateful for Mr. Onanga-Anyanga’sunwavering commitment to supporting the CAR in particular during the 2014-2016 transition period, culminating in the Bangui Forum and the 2016 elections. SRSG Onanga-Anyanga’s leadership, integrity, personal commitment and tireless efforts have been crucial, including in support of the ongoing peace process as part of the Panel of Facilitators of the African Initiative.

Mr. Ndiaye is a seasoned diplomat and brings over 27 years of experience in diplomacy and international affairs, including as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Senegal from 2012 to 2017. Most recently, Mr. Ndiaye served as Chairman of the National Committee on Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative in Senegal (EITI).

Prior to his ministerial appointment, he served as the Ambassador of Senegal to France (2012) and to Mali (2010-2012). He has also held the position of Chief of Staff of the Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2003 to 2009. From 1997 to 2003, Mr. Ndiaye worked at the Permanent Mission of Senegal to the United Nations in New York.

Earlier in his career, he served as Technical Adviser in the Office of the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, in charge of economic, technical and financial cooperation. He also served as the Chief of Staff of the Minister of African Economic Integration and as the Chief of Staff of the Minister of Economy, Finance and Planning. Previously, he held the positions of Head of the Personnel and Social Affairs Division and Deputy Director of Administration and Equipment at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Ndiaye graduated from the National School of Administration/ Diplomatic Section in 1991 in Senegal.

Born in 1960, Mr. Ndiaye is married and has three children.

