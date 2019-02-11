Digital Afrique Telecom (DAT) launches a smart card and ticketing system for over 700 buses of the leading Ivorian transport company (SOTRA)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Digital Afrique Telecom (DAT) (www.DigitalAfriqueTelecom.com) announced the successful launch of a Smart Card and Ticketing system to enable Ivorian public transport users to board over 700 buses everyday through contactless cards.

This smart ticketing service allows each passenger of SOTRA, the Abidjan local bus company, to buy and top up a smart card online using the platform powered by DAT.

DAT makes the life of both bus company and users simple through a seamless and cashless system that speed up boarding and cash management.

Simplice Anoh, CEO of DAT stated “The smart ticketing system is the living example of the digital revolution we are set to trigger at Digital Afrique Telecom. Ivorians and Africans deserve to benefit from the power of technology through innovative solutions that can improve their daily lives and the transport industry is now part of it”

Smart cards can be top up using any mobile money services as well as bank e-wallets available in Côte d’Ivoire via a user friendly interface. The system is interoperable and offers USSD, App and Web access, with OTC options at SOTRA point of sales. DAT has also installed NFC enabled validators for contactless purposes.

The solution developed by DAT allows SOTRA to control the revenue generated by each of the 700 buses currently using the system. SOTRA plans to reach 1,000 buses using the solution by the end of 2019.

DAT ticketing platform also includes an event feature to manage tickets for football games or concerts. Organisers now have a powerful tool to control their revenues and guarantee ROI.

Simplice Anoh added “By going digital with electronic ticketing systems, transport companies and event organisers will boost their operating margins while keeping their customers happy. This is a great step towards the overall efforts to bring in the digital transformation to life in Africa”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Digital Afrique Telecom.About Digital Afrique Telecom: Operating in over 20 countries in Africa, Digital Afrique Telecom (www.DigitalAfriqueTelecom.com) is an industry leader specialising in the development, aggregation, hosting and sales of mobile solutions.

Its local presence and extensive knowledge of local needs in each market are valuable assets. Taking the lead in delivering change acceleration, Digital Afrique Telecom has 110 million mobile subscribers. In cooperation with major industry stakeholders, such as Airtel, MTN, Etisalat and Orange, DAT provides reliable and tailor-made technology solutions to various sectors such as health, education and financial services.

