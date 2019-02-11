Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with Mr. Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Secretary-General congratulated the President on his inauguration as Head of State of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). He welcomed the President’s readiness to work in collaboration with the United Nations to address the challenges facing the DRC. The Secretary-General and the President exchanged views on the priorities for the partnership between the Government of the DRC and the United Nations, in particular MONUSCO.​

