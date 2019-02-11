Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with the President of the Republic of Namibia, H.E. Mr. Hage Gottfried Geingob

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Secretary-General met with H.E. Mr. Hage Gottfried GEINGOB, President of the Republic of Namibia. The Secretary-General commended President Geingob for his efforts and initiatives as Chair of the Southern African Development Community to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The Secretary-General emphasised the importance of Namibia’s leadership in implementing the Women, Peace and Security agenda, particularly in its role as the 2019 Chair of the WPS Focal Points Network. The Secretary-General and President Geingob also discussed regional peace and security issues, including the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations – Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.