Zambia – Rugby : National Youth Teams Announced

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Saturday 9th February, 2019 will forever be a memorable day for alot of young players from a cross section of schools and clubs in Zambia.

From the 105 initial list which was compiled from both Copperbelt and Midlands, 15 more boys were given a chance to showcase their rugby prowess. ” These final trials have really been National because we had 7 boys from as far as Livingstone in Southern Province, and it was apparent to everyone that their trip was not a holiday but they meant to serious business” says ZRU Communications Manager Tom Chaloba. “After a rigorous selection process, the selection committee has picked 15 players for u18 and 35 under 20 players who will go for residential camp for the upcoming international tournaments,” he reviewed. “As a Union we are keen on giving our young players as much exposure on the international scene as possible, hence all these programs being undertaken in this regard” Chaloba concluded. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).

Media contact: [email protected]

Media filesDownload logo