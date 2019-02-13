Formal Handing over of Various Laboratory Equipment to Seychelles Police Department

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The High Commissioner of India to Seychelles, H.E. Dr. Ausaf Sayeed formally handed over various critical police equipment for enhancing its operations including: Equipment for Crime Laboratory, Toxicology, Drug Analysis and Fingerprint Investigation Equipment/ Chemicals. The handover ceremony took place at the Central Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters of the Police Department at its Bois de Rose Premises. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Kishan Labonte received the equipment from the Seychelles side. Also present at the event were high ranking officials from the Police Department including Deputy Commissioners, Mr. Ted Barbe and Mr. Romano Songor.

The High Commission of India in Seychelles under aegis of the Government of India shall be executing the Construction Project for the new state of the art Police Headquarters with DNA Laboratory at an estimated cost of SCR 84 Million. The plot of land has already been identified and the construction shall commence during the course of this year. This apart, the High Commission of India has also been constantly supporting the Police Department and the allied Anti-Narcotics Bureau with various developmental assistance like gifting of Vehicles on a regular basis, including the gifting of 10 Multi-Utility Vehicles during 2018 (worth SCR 3.5 Million) to the Anti-Narcotics Bureau (ANB) to enhance its activity on drug seizure and control. Also the capacity building assistance providing by India to Seychelles in the last few years is worth mentioning, with more than 40 officers getting training in various aspects of policing from the Premier Police Academies in India in the year 2018 alone. This apart, a Special Squad Training program for 30 elite Police Officers from Seychelles Police Department is envisaged to be executed during this year. This training is customized especially as per the requirements of Seychelles and the course shall be carried out across different Elite Police Training Institutions across India.

Speaking at the occasion Dr Ausaf Sayeed said the India and Seychelles share a robust relationship in security and surveillance. The bonds date back to the 1980s and have been nurtured over the years. He said; “We value our strong and special relationship with Seychelles based on shared values and mutual trust. We look forward to further strengthening the enduring partnership. Also, the Indian Government has been and will be training a lot of Seychellois Police Forces. Through ITEC Programs including sending Seychellois Police Forces to premier training institutes for Police in India like the National Police Academy in Hyderabad, Gujarat Forensic Sciences University and bringing ITEC Experts from India for specialized training.”

The Commissioner of Police Mr. Kishan Labonte thanked the Indian High Commissioner for the valuable gift and remarked that the Seychelles Police Department has always benefitted from the aid provided by the Government of India. He said that Indian Government has in the past provided the Seychelles Police Department with valuable assets including Multi-Utility Vehicles, police uniforms and accessories. India provides holistic training and assistance programme to the Seychelles Police Department, including the recent set of 35 officers who underwent training in Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU). He commended that a large number of the Seychelles Police Personnel have been trained in various training institutions in India and have gained immensely through such programs. He also looked forward to the training of the 30 member Special Squad being created under Police Department in India, through the assistance of the High Commission of India.

