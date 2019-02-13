His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Rwandan President

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, who is visiting the country to participate in the World Government Summit, WGS.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Rwandan President and his accompanying delegation. The two sides discussed bilateral ties between the two countries, and means of developing them across various sectors, particularly in the trade, investment, development and energy spheres.

His Highness and President Kagame also engaged in talks noting the significance behind events like that WGS, and their role in providing qualitative ideas that contribute to future growth and development for governments and peoples of the world, and address economic and social challenges.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, were present during the meeting.

