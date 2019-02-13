Security Council Press Statement on Central African Republic

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The members of the Security Council heard a briefing on the Central African Republic by the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, on 7 February 2019.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the signing of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in the CAR by the CAR Authorities and fourteen armed groups in Bangui on 6 February 2019 after the peace talks that took place in Khartoum (Sudan) from 24 January to 5 February 2019 within the framework of the African Initiative for peace and reconciliation in the CAR and under the auspices of the African Union.

The members of the Security Council expressed appreciation to the CAR stakeholders, including the representatives of civil society, political parties and religious organizations, for their commitment and considered the signing of this peace agreement as an important step towards lasting peace and stability in the CAR and the full restoration of State authority throughout the country.

The members of the Security Council commended the African Union for its leadership role in the peace and reconciliation process and the peace talks held in Khartoum as well as the valuable contribution and support of the United Nations. They also commended the role played by Sudan in hosting and supporting the peace talks as well as the continued commitment of other neighboring countries and regional organizations that are part of the Panel of Facilitators of the African Initiative.

The members of the Security Council urged the CAR stakeholders to implement the peace agreement in good faith and without delay in order to meet the aspirations expressed by the people of the CAR to peace, security, justice, reconciliation, inclusivity and development, and underlined the importance that implementation is conducted transparently and with the participation of civil society organizations, including women and youth. They also reiterated their support to President Faustin-Archange Touadéra and encouraged him to cement and broaden national ownership of the peace agreement. They welcomed in this regard the agreement on the establishment of a follow-up mechanism to support the implementation of the peace agreement with the participation of CAR stakeholders, at the national and local level, and international partners of the CAR.

The members of the Security Council urged armed groups to cease all forms of violence against civilians, United Nations peacekeepers and humanitarian personnel, destabilizing activities, and restrictions on freedom of movement of people and on delivery of humanitarian assistance, and to lay down their arms, immediately and unconditionally, in line with their commitments under the peace agreement. They also underlined in this regard the urgent need for the effective implementation of the CAR authorities’ disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation (DDRR) programme.

The members of the Security Council reiterated the imperative need to hold accountable those responsible for violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights, including those committed against children and those involving sexual and gender-based violence in conflict, and stressed that the fight against impunity shall also be addressed through transitional justice mechanisms in a way that contributes to efforts towards sustainable national reconciliation.

The members of the Security Council called on neighboring countries, regional organizations, and all international partners to support the implementation of the peace agreement and to coordinate their actions in order to bring lasting peace and stability to the CAR.

The members of the Security Council expressed their intention to follow further developments in the implementation of the peace agreement closely and reiterated their support for the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR (MINUSCA) to continue to assist the CAR authorities and the people of the CAR in their efforts to bring lasting peace and stability in the country, as mandated by the Security Council in resolution 2448 (2018).

