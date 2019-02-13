StartEgypt Launches First Forum Event

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The “StartEgypt Forum” showcased twenty-seven startups, filtered from over 1,200 applications, from the first incubation cycle in 2018. All startups, specialized in diverse industries, get a chance to present their unique ideas to caliber stakeholders and investors. Startups work across innovative social impact solutions in the field of healthcare, education, environment, agriculture, renewables, transportation, marginalized communities, waste management and financial inclusion.

An outstanding forum experience which targets young entrepreneurs aiming to learn and aspire from fellow peers in the field of entrepreneurship who took actual steps to developing their ideas and building it up to a startup for acceleration. In addition to introducing the new startups in the market to investors, mentors, corporates, government entities and reputable experts in the field of entrepreneurship, all keen on witnessing the progress of the startups and the latest innovations in the region with regards to social impact.

British Ambassador to Egypt Sir Geoffrey Adams said:

“I’m delighted that the UK is investing in young Egyptian entrepreneurs who are helping deliver the jobs and growth the country needs as it builds a resilient and inclusive economy. We have supported over a thousand this year and look forward to supporting many more in the next phase.”

StartEgypt is an Egyptian pre-acceleration incubation program established to inspire, build and accelerate millions of Egyptian entrepreneurs in the field of social impact as: Education, Agriculture, Healthcare, Renewables, Environment, Transportation, Financial inclusion and Marginalized communities. The program is funded by the British Embassy, supported by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – which is a member of the World Bank – and powered by Flat6Labs.

Mr. Hassan Mansi, StartEgypt Program Director, said:

“Through this valuable program, we’re focusing on nurturing and reaching out to the largest number of entrepreneurs across Egypt from lower to upper Egypt, to inspire and awaken their entrepreneurial side and ideas. We know and believe that Egyptians, regardless to their original location, are capable of solving difficult societal issues, but they are only missing the opportunity to grow.” Adding “The program also focuses on encouraging females in specific because we have found that more of them are not aware of the entrepreneurship field and how they can benefit from it.”

StartEgypt Program provides a great opportunity and experience to get inspired, develop and build startups in different industries with social impact while also connecting to local, regional and international networks and explore new business opportunities.

