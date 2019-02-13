The Secretary-General’s Message on the occasion of World Radio Day 13 February 2019

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

By UN Secretary-General

Even in today’s world of digital communications, radio reaches more people than any other media platform.

It conveys vital information and raises awareness on important issues.

And it is a personal, interactive platform where people can air their views, concerns, and grievances. Radio can create a community.

For the United Nations, especially our peacekeeping operations, radio is a vital way of informing, reuniting and empowering people affected by war.

On this World Radio Day, let us recognize the power of radio to promote dialogue, tolerance and peace.

Thank you.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Information Centre in Cairo.Media filesDownload logo