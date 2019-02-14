Canon unveils the future of portfolio-wide document security and productivity with the latest edition of its imageRUNNER ADVANCE third generation platform

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.



Canon Central and North Africa (www.Canon-CNA.com), a leader in imaging solutions, is proud to announce the next edition of its third generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE platform (https://bit.ly/2S4Z90d) with new version 3.8 firmware. This extensive portfolio of 26 products and 7 series, offers cutting edge security and an intuitive interface across all devices. Developed with Canon’s entire Multi-Function Printers (MFP) range in mind, the 3rd edition of the third generation platform provides upgrades across every device in the award-winning imageRUNNER ADVANCE series.

Somesh Adukia, Sales & Marketing Director, Canon Central and North Africa said, “Committed to addressing the issues faced by organisations in this digital era, our latest innovation is designed to enhance productivity within the most demanding office environments while also ensuring comprehensive security in a connected landscape. Through our connected MFP strategy we strive to make the digital office ecosystem more agile and seamless to ultimately deliver a matchless user experience.”

Secure by Design

With data protection becoming an increasingly high priority for businesses of all sizes, the 3rd edition imageRUNNER ADVANCE incorporates a range of preventative measures to empower businesses to get ahead of security vulnerabilities. Building on Canon’s history of delivering best in class security solutions, the latest generation of devices still integrates the highly important security functions from previous editions, including Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Encryption with FIPS140-2 validation to automatically encrypt data.

Additional security features now include verification of system at start up. Users can safely open programmes based on Root of Trust (ROT). This innate security feature hinders hackers from being able to side-step the security mechanisms of MFPs, which hold some of an organisations most valuable information.

The new Syslog data provides real time security information about the device, which can be analysed by a capable third-party solution using industry recognised standards. Additionally, Syslog functionality enhances the portfolio’s integration with any Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) server. This ultimately enables the administrator to analyse actual and potential security issues for real-time prevention or forensic analysis following a breach. With greater transparency, data breaches become simple to thoroughly investigate and manage. Digital certificates provide the means to encrypt data and verify the integrity of scanned documents or emails created by imageRUNNER ADVANCE devices. Using automated security certificate enrolment with either Simple Certificate Enrolment Protocol (SCEP) or Network Device Enrolment Service (NDES), minimises administration requirements by autonomously updating the device with the latest security certificates.

“Advanced security features on the latest platform, across all network connected devices, protect the business’ most valuable asset – data,” comments Somesh Adukia, Sales & Marketing Director. Canon Central and North Africa

In the coming months, Canon plans to offer further development in the information security market landscape by continuing to enhance its product integration in areas such as runtime detection to further protect against intrusion.

Manage and integrate

The latest edition of imageRUNNER ADVANCE devices are intuitively designed for optimal user experience. A new home user interface provides a customisable and flexible experience, enabling the streamlining of tasks and workflows. Combining Main Menu functions with the Quick Menu and a new timeline feature the latest platform allows devices to store user behaviour, providing shortcuts for past or repetitive jobs.

Responding to the need of businesses to improve agility and their capacity to operate from anywhere, the devices will be fitted with a QR-Code Direct Connection, allowing iOS users to set Wi-Fi for direct connection through either a default iOS camera app or Canon PRINT Business (CPB) camera feature, improving mobile interaction and flexibility. An OCR mode is available during scanning to provide accurate identification of 25 European languages. This advanced personalisation and connectivity across the entire device portfolio represents significantly improved productivity for the entire workforce.

Device management for modern working

To further support its customers, Canon’s BLI award-winning [1] cloud-based solution uniFLOW Online is being updated alongside the latest portfolio. Businesses will benefit from increased synergy between hardware and software to streamline internal processes. uniFLOW Online 2019.1 offers additional functionality such as Print from Cloud and compatibility with a range of service providers including Box, Dropbox, Evernote®, Google Drive™, Microsoft OneDrive®, and Microsoft SharePoint® Online.

For more information, visit: [https://bit.ly/2S4Z90d]

[1] https://bit.ly/2BExNbZ

imageRUNNER ADVANCE third generation, III edition portfolio: • iR ADV 4500 III series • iR ADV 6500 III series • iR ADV 8500 III series • iR ADV C256/ C356 III series • iR ADV 3500 III series • iR ADV 5500 III series • iR ADV 7500 III series

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe.

The formation of CCNA in 2015 is a strategic step that aims to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus.

CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region.

CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace.

With over 100 employees, it will manage sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’.

