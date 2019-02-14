Egypt Assumes African Union Presidency

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The United States congratulates Egypt on the start of its presidency of the African Union and looks forward to working together on the shared goal of a stable and prosperous Africa. During Egypt’s chairpersonship, we anticipate continuing our work with the African Union on key issues of mutual interest to include expanding economic opportunity, enhancing security, and consolidating democracy and human rights in Africa. We note the declaration of 2019 as the AU’s Year of Refugees, Returnees, and Internally Displaced Persons, and look forward to working with the AU to advance mutual goals in this area.

