EU supports Women in Parliament

The EU technical assistance team in the Parliament of Sierra Leone and the Female Caucus have held a 2-day workshop to strengthen the capacity of female Members of Parliament. The President of the Female Caucus, Hon Veronica K. Sesay, stated that when women are empowered as political leaders, decision-makers or national legislators, a country experiences higher standards of living and positive developments in education, infrastructure and health, which are the key drivers to development. She further stated that women lawmakers are often perceived as more sensitive to community concerns. EU Ambassador Tom Vens underlined that female representation in Parliament has gone down to 12.3% leaving it in 148th rank globally in terms of percentage of female MPs. “You, as female Parliamentarians, have an important role to play as real agents for change. The EU will continue to support Parliament to advance the situation of women.”

