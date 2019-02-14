Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Between 22 February and 17 March 2019, the German Embassy Windhoek, the Goethe-Institut Namibia and a number of partner organisations invite Namibia to join the various events of the German Weeks 2019: film screenings, lectures, concerts and information events related to the German language, culture, development cooperation, arts and science.

Events during German Weeks 2019 show the numerous facets of modern Germany and reflect on the close and growing German-Namibian relations with their multiple perspectives.

The German Weeks are organized by the German Embassy Windhoek with single events initiated by the Goethe-Institut Namibia, the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS), Gesellschaft für internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Cooperation with local partners, Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), the UNAM German Section, Deutscher Kulturrat (DKR), Arbeitsgemeinschaft deutscher Schulvereine in Namibia (AGDS), Scientific Society Swakopmund, Namibisch-Deutsche Stiftung für kulturelle Zusammenarbeit (NaDS), the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group (GAFTAG) and the German Evangelical-Lutheran Church (DELK).

