INVITATION: Presentation of Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus Elimination, MNTE, Certification

Kenya will this week receive certification for Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus Elimination, MNTE, following recommendations for validation made in 2018 by a WHO-led process.

Thisr emoves Kenya from the list of countries globally that have yet to achieve MNTE.

Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus Elimination (MNTE) is defined as less than one case of neonatal tetanus per 1,000 live births (LB) per year in all districts (third administrative level) of a country.

The main strategies for achieving MNTE consist of:

• Immunizing women of reproductive age (WRA) with TTCV before or during pregnancy for protection against tetanus – a child born to a woman protected against tetanus is also protected from the disease in the first few weeks of its life when the risk of infection is greatest;

• Hygienic birth practices to ensure infection is not contracted by mother or newborn during the delivery process.

Towards this end, WHO will officially handover the Maternal Neonatal Tetanus Elimination certificate to the government through the Ministry of Health.

This message is to invite you to the event which is scheduled for Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10.00 am at the Safari Park Hotel.

Event:Awarding of Certificate for Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus Elimination (MNTE)

Time:10 am

Venue: Safari Park Hotel

Guest: Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Health, Hon Sicily Kariuki

