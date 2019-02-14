Rwanda: Rugby 2019 calendar released

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The national rugby federation has unveiled a list of competitions in its new season structure for the 2019 calendar, that will include the women’s sevens tournament to be played in April.

However, one of the challenges that are likely to affect the scheduled calendar is the challenge of lack of enough funds to organizes, host and participant in different competitions.

Starting in February will be a pre-season sevens’ one-day circuit that will be played on Sunday, February 17 at Gatenga youth center ground as the curtain raiser for the 15 aside men’s 2019 national rugby championship scheduled on March 2, 2019.

Unlike previous seasons, this year, the number of teams competing for the national title increased from eight to ten, including two newly promoted sides Burere and IPRC Tumba Rugby team.

The reason given for starting the men’s national league earlier is said to give ample time for the preparation of the Silver Cup to be played by national team Silverbacks in June between 13-24 away in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

For the first time in five years, the women’s 7’s tournament is programmed to be played in March; while the national school rugby 7’s will also kick off the same month.

The national schools15 aside, as well as the Inter school league 7’s, will be played in March.

The 25th Genocide Commemoration rugby competition is set after Aprill, the tournament will attract some of the neighboring teams and dates will be confirmed before.

The Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Championship (FEASSA) rugby competition will also be part of this year’s stretched calendar in August.

Having missed the 2018 Safaricom 7’s last, the Silverbacks will also expected to feature in the Kenyan annual tournament programmed in September.

The Clubs 7’s tournament which involves all the ten teams to be organized by thousand hill , lion de fer ,Muhanga thunders and Kigali Sharks rugby teams will happen in September.

A second schools 7’s will be played in May before concluding in June, Rwanda will also the Under-19 team, for the Uganda school Independence Cup as well as the East Africa Junior Rugby seven scheduled in September and August respectively.

For those interested in minimal contact rugby playing, November will be the right time for you because the Tag Rugby Festival will be organized with the venue to be revealed over time.

The high light of this year’s calendar will be the Seven Circuit to be organized in October, but before that, the Kwita Izina Rugby Sevens will take center stage in August, while Rwanda Rugby 7’s will be played in December.

However, the calendar is subject to change according to the national rugby federation.

