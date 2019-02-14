The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Announces Presidential Innovation Fellows for 2019

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The U.S. General Services Administration’s (GSA) Technology Transformation Services (TTS) today announces 17 new fellows joining the Presidential Innovation Fellows (PIF) program as part of its sixth class.

The fellows will serve as entrepreneurs in residence, collaborating with 11 federal agencies on 14 different projects. The projects include incubating and regulating artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms at the Food and Drug Administration; enhancing customer experience at the Department of Agriculture; addressing digital infrastructure security at the Department of Transportation; supporting digital transformation and modernization for the U.S. Marine Corps; and working with the Office of Chief Technology Officer at the Department of Veterans Affairs to help improve veterans’ benefits experience.

“This year’s PIF class is an impressive team of entrepreneurs, technologists, and designers committed to using their talents to give back to our country,” said GSA’s TTS Director Anil Cheriyan. “Their work plays a key role in shaping innovation within our government and furthers TTS’ mission to improve the public’s experience with the federal government.”

The new fellows are Clarice Chan, Nelson A. Colon Vargas, Maria Lynne Dayton, Ali Diallo, Georgeta Dragoiu, Adam Drake, Ryan Fiorentino, Robert Goldel, Patrick Lin, Adele Luta, Soni Meckem, Maura Newell, Mike Pritchard, Rana Saad, Sarayu Srinivasan, Nevin Taylor, and Joy Whitt.

The PIF program brings the principles, values, and practices of the innovation economy into government through the most effective agents of change: people. This highly competitive program pairs talented, diverse technologists and innovators with top civil servants and change-makers working at the highest levels of the federal government to achieve lasting impact at startup speed.

As of January 2019, PIF has recruited 135 fellows who have worked in more than 35 agencies. PIF fellows partner with leaders in federal agencies to solve critical governance issues — helping accelerate speed to service, developing new methods of procurement, and encouraging risk taking in public-private partnerships. The program has been housed at GSA since 2013.

