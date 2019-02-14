U.S. Embassy brings DEA to workshop with Namibian Drug Enforcement Division officials

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The U.S. Embassy Regional Security Office and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) recently offered a workshop to the Namibian Police Force-Drug Enforcement Division which included a regional overview and a discussion of drug trafficking trends. The DEA also provided drug testing kits to the Drug Enforcement Division.

The workshop was attended by 28 Drug Enforcement Division officers who travelled from around the country to join the informative briefing.

The discussion covered the DEA mission, strategic objectives, priority threats, as well as an overview of current and emerging drug trafficking trends. This interaction between the DEA and Drug Enforcement Division has opened the door to future collaborative efforts toward mutual goals.

“Drug trafficking is an area of shared interests between the U.S. and Namibian governments. The U.S. Embassy in Namibia remains supportive of the Namibian Government’s efforts to curb illegal drugs and looks for every opportunity to support these efforts,” said Denis O’Sullivan, U.S. Embassy Regional Security Officer.

